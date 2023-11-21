Why Haven’t You Disabled SA? Wrong Answers Only.

On social media, I asked folks, “Why haven’t you disabled the SA account in your SQL Servers? Wrong answers only.” The results were pretty funny:

“I went a step further and also created an account called ‘as’. Now my boss keeps bragging to his golf buddies that we run our database fully SaaS.” – Hugo Kornelis

“How else can I provide job security for the cybersecurity team?” – Evgeny Alexandrovich

“Because it matches the password of sa.” – Jamie Ridenour

“Oh you can create another account in SQL Server? Mind blown.” – Justin Adrias

“Why would I disable the only login we have?” – Ray FitzGerald

“Because that’s the only account I don’t get permissions errors with!” – Todd Histed

“Because it’s a saved login with password in SSMS.” – Subject 89P13

“Psh. All my linked servers use it.” – Dan White

“Doesn’t SA stand for Software Application? So shouldn’t my application connect with that account?” – Joe Thompson

“Because sa stands for sexy admin. To disable it would be to deny who we are!” – Mladen Prajdic (who, for the record, the ladies love)