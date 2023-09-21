New Amazon X2iedn High-Memory Instances

Amazon just announced new X2iedn instance types for Amazon RDS SQL Server. They’re a sweet deal for people who want a high-performance managed database, with really fast cores and more memory per core than you can get in Azure’s managed SQL offerings.

Say your workload needs 8 CPU cores. Here’s a quick comparison between a few instance types, all priced with SQL Server Standard Edition licensing included:

So if you want >64GB RAM, but you want to stay with a low core count, you can.

However, if you want to use as much of that memory as possible, there’s going to be a price to pay. SQL Server Standard Edition is limited to around 128GB of memory for the buffer pool, although it can go over that amount for stuff – that’s beyond the scope of this blog post. If you’re looking to upgrade to Enterprise to leverage every last byte:

Or, another way to think of your 8-core options:

64GB: $35/GB

128GB: $30/GB

256GB: $19/GB

The more you buy, the more you save. Go figure. And of course, along those lines, you can save big on those by using Amazon’s Reserved Instances, as I discuss in my Running SQL Server in AWS & Azure class.

Does this mean Amazon RDS SQL Server is better than Azure SQL Managed Instances? Not at all: it’s just one of a bunch of attributes to consider. For example, even today, Amazon still doesn’t offer SQL Server 2022 in RDS – although I do have to point out that it’s been almost a year, and SQL Server 2022 still isn’t ready.