It’s Probably Time to Upgrade Your Cloud VMs.

If you’ve been in Azure or Amazon for a few years, you’re probably on old, slow hardware.

In the last 3 weeks, I’ve had two clients who’d both been early cloud adopters. When they’d migrated to the cloud, they both used Azure Ev3 VMs – at the time, a good choice for SQL Server due to its relatively high amount of memory. When the Ev3 VM types were announced in 2017, they were hosted on Intel Broadwell and Haswell processors with 2.3-2.4GHz processing speed.

Since 2021, though, Azure’s newer Ev5 VMs are hosted on Intel Ice Lake processors that run up to 3.5 GHz, and in most cases, they cost the same. In my clients’ cases, both of them were starved for CPU cycles. By simply shutting down the SQL Server, changing its instance type through the portal, and then starting it back up, they were able to eliminate the CPU bottleneck without spending one more dollar.

Amazon, same story, especially in light of last week’s X2iedn announcement. If you’ve had the same VMs for several years, go to this handy EC2 instance comparison tool, note your instance type’s clock speed, and compare it to newer instance types.

In most cases, you can go faster for free.

You might ask, “Well, why isn’t the cloud provider fixing this for me? Why don’t they automatically move me to newer, faster instance types where it’s available?”

Think of it like renting a car. If you went to a car rental company back in 2017, and you rented a 2017 Toyota Camry, you were probably happy. Today, though, your Camry’s old, tired, and pales in comparison to what the car rental company has today. It’s up to you to take a pit stop at the car rental company and exchange keys.

Otherwise, you’re happily paying full price to rent a 2017 Camry.

And why on earth would they tell you about that? You’ve paid for that server many, many, many times over, and as long as you’re willing to keep doing that, hey, they’ll keep cashing your check.