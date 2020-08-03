3 Ways to Run DBCC CHECKDB Faster

In my last post, I talked about how you can get 43%-67% faster backups. Today, I’m using that same SQL Server setup to discuss how throwing more CPU cores might help you check for corruption faster if you’ve already got modern fast storage. I don’t expect everyone to go to this level of detail by any means, but it’s the kind of tuning you can do when you’re facing multiple terabytes of production data per server and shrinking maintenance windows.

You need to check for corruption regularly because SQL Server isn’t doing it for you (although I’ve asked Microsoft to do that, and you can vote for it.) All kinds of things can cause corruption: storage issues, storage networking issues, and even SQL Server bugs like this or this or this or this or this.

However, folks are often hesitant to run DBCC CHECKDB because it has a reputation for being resource-intensive. Good news, though: there are a few easy ways to influence CHECKDB’s impact.

Performance tweak #1:

run it across more cores.

In Standard Edition, CHECKDB is single-threaded. That’s because you don’t need fast corruption checking in Standard Edition because it doesn’t have any corruption bugs at all. Nope, none whatsoever. Those of you on Standard Edition can just ignore this tweak and move right on to the next one.

Enterprise Edition has parallel corruption checking because it’s so much more vulnerable to corruption bugs (is that right? that must be what it is – surely it can’t be a money grab) and since SQL Server 2016, CHECKDB has accepted a MAXDOP parameter that lets you set the number of CPU cores involved. You can also hint it upwards, higher than the server-level MAXDOP, so that it can use more threads even on servers hosting single-threaded apps.

The more you use, the more you save, but the story here is a little trickier than the multi-file backup post. Here, I not only examined CHECKDB’s runtime, but also the amount of wait time generated by the command, and the wait time ratio. Wait time ratio means for every minute on the clock, how many minutes did SQL Server spend waiting? The higher that number goes, the uglier your performance is.

MAXDOP Minutes Wait Time, Minutes Wait Time Ratio 1 53 4 0 2 37 121 3 4 26 155 6 8 18 212 12 12 14 234 16 16 14 332 23 24 12 354 30 32 11 462 41 48 9 494 56 56 8 564 65 64 7 579 75 72 13 1,052 79 80 17 1,409 84 96 19 1,879 99

Keep in mind that this particular SQL Server has 48 physical cores, 96 with hyperthreading turned on.

At MAXDOP 64, we’re checking 56GB of data per minute, and:

CHECKDB runs 86% faster than when it’s single-threaded

59% faster than MAXDOP 8 (which is what a lot of folks would be at if they set server-level MAXDOP here)

48% faster than MAXDOP 16

Wait time ratio is 75, meaning for every minute on the clock, we’re generating 75 minutes of wait time, most of which is CXPACKET and CXCONSUMER

The 64 CPU cores involved stick at 100% for most of the duration (thanks to our awesome hardware provisioning)

I’m certainly not saying MAXDOP 64 makes the most sense for all hardware, but in this scenario, it would let us keep the maintenance window as short as possible, assuming we have 7-10 minutes each night where we can sustain heavy loads.

MAXDOP 96 runs slower, not faster, and the CPU usage makes the box feel pretty unusable:

Performance tweak #2:

check for less (or more) corruption problems.

By default, CHECKDB checks for the most common issues, but you can make it go way faster if you just ask it to check the checksums on each page. This doesn’t catch logical issues, like corrupt statistics, but it at least gets you the earliest warning signs of storage corruption.

To do this, use the WITH PHYSICAL_ONLY switch – which doesn’t do nearly as much CPU work, so we also see different performance results here:

MAXDOP Minutes Wait Time, Minutes Wait Time Ratio 1 17 1 0 2 12 35 3 4 8 41 5 8 6 47 8 12 5 61 12 16 5 74 15 24 5 113 24

For this particular server, as I threw more cores at it, the only things that went up were my parallelism waits. The sweet spot here was around 8-12 cores.

But this leads to an interesting comparison:

PHYSICAL_ONLY with 12 cores: takes 5 minutes, only checks page checksums

FULL CHECKDB with 64 cores: takes 7 minutes, checks everything

On this particular server, as long as I’m running Expensive Edition, I just don’t think it would make sense to use the PHYSICAL_ONLY setting because as long as I’m taking a 7-minute slowdown, if I’ve got the CPU cores available (and they’re not working otherwise), then might as well just check everything. If this was truly a 24/7 environment where I couldn’t handle a 7-minute slowdown, then…I’m probably offloading CHECKDB to another AG replica anyway, especially given the wonderful 2019 licensing changes that make it free.

Furthermore, I might even want to use the EXTENDED_LOGICAL_CHECKS parameter. It catches even more corruption culprits, albeit at the cost of higher runtimes:

MAXDOP Minutes Wait Time, Minutes Wait Time Ratio 1 53 4 0 2 40 130 3 4 29 175 6 8 17 198 11 12 16 292 17 16 14 321 22 24 10 327 31 48 9 492 57 56 11 731 60 64 15 1,047 69 96 19 1,880 99

It’s interesting to note that the CPU sweet spot for this particular box was 64 cores for the regular CHECKDB, but around 24 cores for EXTENDED_LOGICAL_CHECKS, producing the nicest balance between short runtimes and an overloaded, unresponsive server. (I’m abbreviating some of the results here.) That sweet spot is going to depend on not just your hardware, but also the contents of your database and which SQL Server features you’re using, which brings me to…

Performance tweak #3:

make your database smaller.

The number of tables you have AND the number of indexes on ’em both affect CHECKDB’s speed. All of the tests above involved the 390GB 2020-06 Stack Overflow database, which ships with no nonclustered indexes whatsoever.

To make the database more complex, I added:

80 3-column indexes

2 indexed views

2 nonclustered columnstore indexes

Bringing the database from 390GB to 560GB (up about 44%)

And then ran a few of the tests again:

Physical_only, 16 cores: 7.2 minutes – up ~60% from 4.5 minutes , bigger than the 44% database size growth, but I wouldn’t read too much into one-off tests – I wouldn’t use these results to say definitively that physical_only performance doesn’t scale linearly with database size.

, bigger than the 44% database size growth, but I wouldn’t read too much into one-off tests – I wouldn’t use these results to say definitively that physical_only performance doesn’t scale linearly with database size. Regular CHECKDB, 64 cores: 30.4 minutes – up dramatically from 7.5 minutes with no indexes, and wait time ratio remained around 75, so the server was really hustling the whole time.

with no indexes, and wait time ratio remained around 75, so the server was really hustling the whole time. Extended logical checks, 64 cores: 35.3 minutes – up from 14.9 minutes, but the extended checks runtime penalty (compared to regular CHECKDB at 30.4 minutes) wasn’t as big here as it was for the test with no nonclustered indexes at all. This lines up with what I see out in the field: extended logical checks aren’t that big of a deal on real-life databases with indexes, and they’re totally worth it if you’re taking the gamble on indexed views.

These timings are why it often makes sense to run CHECKDB with the PHYSICAL_ONLY switch during the week in order to get that blazing fast runtime with hardly any CPU usage, and then upgrade to the resource-intensive full CHECKDB with EXTENDED_LOGICAL_CHECKS on the weekend, throwing lots of CPU cores at it to get the work over as quickly as possible.

Didn’t know about this? You might have missed out on some of the other things we talk about in our Fundamentals of Database Administration class.